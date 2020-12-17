ZeuxCoin (ZUC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $17,200.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded down 40.5% against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a total market cap of $859,655.61 and $17,200.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00059628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.06 or 0.00369378 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00022849 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp . The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

