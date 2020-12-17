ZB Token (ZB) Price Hits $0.28

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ZB Token token can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00001237 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZB Token has a total market cap of $129.98 million and $16.86 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00059597 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.37 or 0.00371912 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004408 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00023331 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

