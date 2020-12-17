Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Buy”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

GTY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Getty Realty from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

GTY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.80. The company had a trading volume of 101,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,739. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 33.71%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Getty Realty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,054,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,500,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Getty Realty by 60.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,647,000 after acquiring an additional 160,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

