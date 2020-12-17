Zacks: Analysts Expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.09). Oceaneering International reported earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 833.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $439.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.23 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%.

OII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.90.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,399,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,328. Oceaneering International has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $864.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.58.

In related news, Director T Jay Collins sold 10,000 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,967.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 32,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $216,331.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,978.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the third quarter worth $323,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Oceaneering International by 136.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 143,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 82,918 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 246.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 115,690 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

