Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) vs. Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Head to Head Analysis

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) and Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Yue Yuen Industrial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security 8.36% 22.37% 8.68% Yue Yuen Industrial N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and Yue Yuen Industrial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security 1 6 9 0 2.50 Yue Yuen Industrial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus price target of $80.35, indicating a potential downside of 9.20%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Yue Yuen Industrial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yue Yuen Industrial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.9% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fortune Brands Home & Security and Yue Yuen Industrial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.76 billion 2.13 $431.90 million $3.60 24.56 Yue Yuen Industrial $10.11 billion 0.33 $300.55 million N/A N/A

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yue Yuen Industrial.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats Yue Yuen Industrial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors & Security segment offers fiberglass and steel entry door systems under the Therma-Tru brand name; composite decking and railing under the Fiberon brand name; and urethane millwork under the Fypon brand name. This segment also manufactures, sources, and distributes locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products under the Master Lock and American Lock brand names; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets under the SentrySafe brand name. It serves home centers, hardware and other retailers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, specialty dealers, and remodeling and renovation markets, as well as locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic style leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates as an original design manufacturer/original equipment manufacturer for various international brand names, such as adidas, Asics, Converse, New Balance, Nike, Puma, Reebok, Salomon, and Timberland, as well as retails and distributes sportswear and apparel products. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of leather products, apparels, and sports sandals, as well as soles, components, and others; distribution of licensed products; and property leasing and management activities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited operates as a subsidiary of Pou Chen Corporation.

