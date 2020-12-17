yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $9.82 million and $756.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061529 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00389534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004594 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a token. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yOUcash

yOUcash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

