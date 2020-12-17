Ycash (YEC) Price Up 2.3% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 16th. During the last week, Ycash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $122,001.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00327267 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00042985 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00060521 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000517 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ycash Profile

YEC is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,600,512 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

Buying and Selling Ycash

Ycash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.