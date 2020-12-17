Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $371,070.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $371,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $371,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $211,560.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $2,537,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $205,680.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $156,600.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00.

YMAB stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. 459,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,345,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 14.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,553,000 after purchasing an additional 158,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,307,000 after purchasing an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 85,237 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.57.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

