Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Xerox from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Xerox alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 60,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $1,135,989.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph H. Mancini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $538,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,672 shares in the company, valued at $832,221.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Xerox by 75.5% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Xerox during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Xerox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.03. 2,632,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,581. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.