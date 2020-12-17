X-CASH Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XCASH)

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, X-CASH has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $293,299.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009548 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000241 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 60,200,073,745 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

