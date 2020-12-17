Wizz Air’s (WZZZY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WZZZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from 3,950.00 to 5,850.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wizz Air from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

Shares of WZZZY remained flat at $$16.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94. Wizz Air has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

