WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSEARCA:QSY)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.93 and last traded at $98.93. 2,556 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 6,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter.

