WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund (NYSEARCA:DRW) traded up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. 12,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 18,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.80.

Get WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $902,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 37.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 62,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund by 349.1% during the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 35,925 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of companies in developed markets outside of the United States and Canada that pay regular cash dividends and that WisdomTree Investments classifies as being part of the international real estate sector.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex-US Real Estate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.