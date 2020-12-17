WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC) Trading 0.4% Higher

WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:EUSC)’s share price traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.79 and last traded at $30.79. 1,438 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 107.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund by 412.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

