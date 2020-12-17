WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $38.96. Approximately 602,556 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 506,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XSOE. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 673,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 344,426 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 253,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,582,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 47,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 12,432.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 93,864 shares in the last quarter.

