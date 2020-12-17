WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.50 and last traded at $27.43. 33,391 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 335% from the average session volume of 7,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:CYB) by 1,084.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.26% of WisdomTree Chinese Yuan Strategy Fund worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

