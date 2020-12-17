WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) Shares Up 0%

WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:PUTW) shares shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.54. 84,218 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average session volume of 39,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,665,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 23,938 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree CBOE S&P 500 PutWrite Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

