Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 6.4%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 763,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 768,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $43,139,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO)
Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.
Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.