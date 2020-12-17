Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Trading Up 6.4%

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)’s share price was up 6.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.78 and last traded at $61.70. Approximately 763,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 768,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Wedbush started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $53,705.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,315,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $43,139,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $14,209,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 22.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,399,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 255,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Winnebago Industries by 389.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 299,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,458,000 after purchasing an additional 238,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

