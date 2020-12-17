Wings (WINGS) Price Tops $0.0356 on Major Exchanges

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Wings has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $14,770.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wings has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for about $0.0356 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00059404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00370896 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004359 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00023233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wings’ official website is wings.ai

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

