Wings Price Up 19.7% Over Last Week (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. Wings has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $16,539.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wings has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wings alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00061869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004595 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00391359 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00018599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023690 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Wings Token Profile

WINGS is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.