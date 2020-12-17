William E. Losch Sells 2,202 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total value of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Okta stock traded up $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.93. 2,363,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,332. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $266.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.08.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Okta by 2,057.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Okta by 109.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Okta from $218.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Pritchard Capital increased their target price on Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Okta from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.84.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

