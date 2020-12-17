Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.74. 1,544,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,884. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $28,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.