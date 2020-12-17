WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO Sells $759,177.00 in Stock

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total value of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $1.24 on Thursday, hitting $204.76. 288,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,772. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.41. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 70.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.13). WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. WEX’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WEX. Wolfe Research lowered WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist increased their price objective on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, 140166 decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in WEX by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in WEX by 0.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 16.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in WEX by 1.3% during the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

