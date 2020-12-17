Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Raised to $65.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,995,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869,754. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDC. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 240,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,772,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Western Digital by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 568,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $20,789,000 after purchasing an additional 176,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

