Webchain 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (WEB)

Webchain (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. During the last week, Webchain has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar. Webchain has a market capitalization of $59,430.00 and $1.00 worth of Webchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Webchain coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX and EscoDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Webchain alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.72 or 0.00713659 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001331 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Webchain Coin Profile

Webchain is a coin. It was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Webchain’s total supply is 513,893,272 coins and its circulating supply is 163,892,747 coins. The official website for Webchain is webchain.network . Webchain’s official Twitter account is @thewebchain . The Reddit community for Webchain is /r/Webchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Webchain is webchain.network/news/archive

Buying and Selling Webchain

Webchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EscoDEX, STEX, RaisEX, ChaoEX , Coinroom and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Webchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Webchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.