WazirX One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. In the last seven days, WazirX has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0784 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00024383 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00139899 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.42 or 0.00817701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00167893 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.04 or 0.00403489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.66 or 0.00131357 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00081476 BTC.

WazirX Profile

WazirX’s total supply is 995,833,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 233,817,289 tokens. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

WazirX Token Trading

WazirX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

