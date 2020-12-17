Waves Enterprise Reaches Market Cap of $11.73 Million (WEST)

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $11.73 million and approximately $112,338.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Waves Enterprise token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001387 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00024550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00141191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.39 or 0.00826534 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00169437 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00403434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.77 or 0.00131806 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00082226 BTC.

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,746,551 tokens. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Waves Enterprise can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

