Warburg Research Reiterates “€67.00” Price Target for BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS)

Warburg Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on BASF SE (BAS.F) (ETR:BAS) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAS. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €62.06 ($73.01).

Shares of BASF SE (BAS.F) stock opened at €64.20 ($75.53) on Monday. BASF SE has a 1 year low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 1 year high of €69.08 ($81.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is €56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.98.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

