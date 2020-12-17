WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $540.94

WANdisco plc (WAND.L) (LON:WAND)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $540.94 and traded as low as $445.00. WANdisco plc (WAND.L) shares last traded at $455.00, with a volume of 14,713 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 452.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 539.60. The stock has a market cap of £239.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

In related news, insider David James Richards bought 6,000 shares of WANdisco plc (WAND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,300 ($31,748.11). Also, insider William Grant Dollens bought 200,000 shares of WANdisco plc (WAND.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 448 ($5.85) per share, with a total value of £896,000 ($1,170,629.74).

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers WANdisco Fusion, an enterprise-class software platform that transfers data across various environments with guaranteed consistency, no downtime, no outages, and no risk; and DConE, a high-performance coordination engine able to work across wide-area networks.

