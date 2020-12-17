Waltonchain Price Reaches $0.34 on Major Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $24.18 million and $2.43 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.39 or 0.02825904 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00028009 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

Waltonchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

