Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $4.02. 12,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 592,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wah Fu Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44.

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

