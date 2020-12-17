Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.33. Approximately 4,845,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 1,881,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

VRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David K. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Vroom by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,479,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,536,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Vroom in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

