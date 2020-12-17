Vladimir Mitnovetski Purchases 5,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.20 ($7.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$51,000.00 ($36,428.57).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$9.95 ($7.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,750.00 ($35,535.71).

On Tuesday, November 10th, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 5,000 shares of Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$10.00 ($7.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$7.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX)’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

About Dicker Data Limited (DDR.AX)

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. The company distributes a range of products of various technology vendors, including Cisco, Citrix, Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Symantec, RSA, Toshiba, Samsung, ASUS, and other brands.

