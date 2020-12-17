VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Trading Up 6.8%

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) shares were up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.69 and last traded at C$4.65. Approximately 126,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 491% from the average daily volume of 21,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

