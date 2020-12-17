VIP Gloves Limited (VIP.AX) (ASX:VIP) Insider Wee Chen Buys 870,000 Shares

VIP Gloves Limited (VIP.AX) (ASX:VIP) insider Wee Chen purchased 870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$65,250.00 ($46,607.14).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.60, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.63.
VIP Gloves Limited (VIP.AX) Company Profile
