Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on VCISY. HSBC downgraded Vinci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vinci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of VCISY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.83. 57,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,538. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.37. Vinci has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

