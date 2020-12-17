Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.06

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $6.98. Vince shares last traded at $6.98, with a volume of 55,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $73.96 million, a PE ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.32.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 14th. The textile maker reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.28). Vince had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 38.54%. The firm had revenue of $37.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vince Holding Corp. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Vince by 76.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vince during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vince by 62.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 36,100 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

