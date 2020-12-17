VIDY (VIDY) Market Cap Reaches $11.05 Million

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 17th. During the last week, VIDY has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, Bithumb Global and MXC. VIDY has a total market cap of $11.05 million and $1.81 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.43 or 0.00368151 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00022725 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,067,936,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIDY

VIDY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIDY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

