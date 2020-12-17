VideoCoin Achieves Market Cap of $9.07 Million (VID)

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 16th. Over the last seven days, VideoCoin has traded up 36.6% against the US dollar. One VideoCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000286 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Beaxy, CoinExchange and KuCoin. VideoCoin has a market cap of $9.07 million and $489,208.00 worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000591 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 44.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About VideoCoin

VID uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin's total supply is 265,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,923,028 tokens. VideoCoin's official website is www.videocoin.io . The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

VideoCoin Token Trading

VideoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, CoinExchange and Beaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VideoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VideoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

