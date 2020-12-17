Vid Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $32,548.00 (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One Vid token can currently be bought for about $0.0800 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vid has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $32,548.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,378,802 tokens. The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation . The official website for Vid is vid.camera

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

