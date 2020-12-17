Vid Price Hits $0.0800 on Exchanges (VI)

Vid (CURRENCY:VI) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Vid has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $32,548.00 worth of Vid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vid has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One Vid token can currently be purchased for $0.0800 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vid alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00024634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.74 or 0.00142157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.88 or 0.00836412 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.89 or 0.00170597 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.05 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00133109 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00083394 BTC.

Vid Profile

Vid’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,378,802 tokens. The official website for Vid is vid.camera . The official message board for Vid is medium.com/vid-foundation

Vid Token Trading

Vid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.