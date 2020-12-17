VIBE 1-Day Volume Tops $126,355.00 (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. One VIBE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, VIBE has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.03 million and $126,355.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00059557 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.94 or 0.00371932 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00023297 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

VIBE Profile

VIBE (VIBE) is a token. It was first traded on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

