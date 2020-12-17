Viacoin Trading 18.6% Higher This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 18.6% higher against the US dollar. Viacoin has a market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $824,270.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Viacoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $103.50 or 0.00451177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005922 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000290 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,501 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Viacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Viacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.