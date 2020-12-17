Viacoin Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.72 million and $216,496.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.22 or 0.00418588 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006231 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000296 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,172,486 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

