Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) Stock Price Down 37.7%

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) (LON:VCBC) shares fell 37.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 69,310 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £261,600.00 and a PE ratio of -2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Vertu Capital Limited (VCBC.L) Company Profile (LON:VCBC)

Vertu Capital Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire a target company or business in the financial services sector, including fund management businesses, niche investment banks, trustee and custodian services businesses, and financial planning businesses. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

