Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.27. Vertiv has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 18,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $301,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 68.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 331,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 134,438 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 631,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,682 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Vertiv by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 386,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 43,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

