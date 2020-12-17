Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0005

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Verasity has a total market cap of $1.91 million and $1.05 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00199679 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 90.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.19 or 0.01958612 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00096520 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000202 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000971 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1,906.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

