Velas Trading Down 12.3% Over Last 7 Days (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 17th. Velas has a market cap of $49.25 million and $1.25 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000135 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001601 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000046 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

Velas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

