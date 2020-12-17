Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.53

Vectura Group plc (OTCMKTS:VEGPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.53 and last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 52600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $926.39 million, a P/E ratio of -38.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.30.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri, Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta, Anoro Ellipta, and Trelegy Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

Recommended Story: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.