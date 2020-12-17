Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vascular Biogenics has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $75.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 57.70% and a negative net margin of 2,987.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

